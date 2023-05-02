The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .277 with two home runs and six walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 18 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).
  • The Twins give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan (5-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.81), fifth in WHIP (.813), and 18th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
