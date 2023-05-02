The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Hosmer is batting .357 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Hosmer has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Hosmer has an RBI in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in four of 24 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

