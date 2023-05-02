Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Hosmer is batting .357 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Hosmer has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hosmer has an RBI in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in four of 24 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
