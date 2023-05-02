The Chicago Cubs, including Eric Hosmer and his .536 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is batting .250 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Hosmer is batting .357 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Hosmer has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hosmer has an RBI in 10 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in four of 24 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
