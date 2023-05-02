Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had four hits (going 4-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .225 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350.

This season, Jimenez has posted at least one hit in 14 of 21 games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Jimenez has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight of 21 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings