Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Edwin Rios and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Trevor Williams) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios is batting .111 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Rios has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of 11 games so far this year.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 33 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In five games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to opposing batters.
