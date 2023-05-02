Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- .237 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Nationals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has four doubles, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .301.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (14 of 27), with at least two hits 10 times (37.0%).
- He has homered in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (25.9%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (1-1 with a 4.10 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .275 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.