How to Watch the Cubs vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to do damage against Trevor Williams when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Nationals Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank sixth in MLB action with 39 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Chicago ranks second in baseball, slugging .451.
- The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the league (.276).
- Chicago has the No. 5 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (151 total runs).
- The Cubs' .346 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- Chicago has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.180).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hayden Wesneski (2-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.03 ERA in 22 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Wesneski has one quality start this year.
- Wesneski will try to pick up his third matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Seth Lugo
|4/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Jesús Luzardo
|4/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Caleb Kilian
|Edward Cabrera
|4/30/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/1/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Trevor Williams
|5/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Erasmo Ramírez
|5/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Caleb Kilian
|Patrick Corbin
|5/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Edward Cabrera
|5/6/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Bryan Hoeing
|5/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Hayden Wesneski
|Sandy Alcantara
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.