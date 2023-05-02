Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (15-13) and Washington Nationals (10-18) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 2.

The Cubs will give the ball to Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 4.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.10 ERA).

Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 14 times and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

Chicago has entered three games this season favored by -145 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The Cubs have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 151.

The Cubs' 3.41 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule