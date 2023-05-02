On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.703 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .295.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Bellinger will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers in his last games.

In 72.0% of his 25 games this season, Bellinger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 28.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 14 games this season (56.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (91.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings