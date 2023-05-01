Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (.351 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .299.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (55.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 18 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
