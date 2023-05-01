The Chicago White Sox (9-21) are among the bottom half of teams in the big leagues, with current odds of +15000 to win the World Series (No. 24 in MLB).

Find the latest MLB odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +15000 24th (+15000, bet $100 to win $15000)

Think the White Sox can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Standings Information

The White Sox are 8.0 games behind in the AL Central, and 7.5 games back in the Wild Card standings.

Team Games Back 1 Minnesota Twins - 2 Cleveland Guardians 3 3 Detroit Tigers 5.5 4 Chicago White Sox 8 5 Kansas City Royals 10

White Sox Team Stats

The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Chicago's 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have a 2-5 record in games this season when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has gone 2-2 in its four games this season with five or more extra-base hits.

The White Sox have a 7-8 record in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Chicago has gone 6-5 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Watch live MLB games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox Next Game Information

White Sox Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Luis Robert +8000 - - .216/.269/.405 5 HR 13 RBI Yoán Moncada +12500 - - .308/.325/.564 2 HR 5 RBI Eloy Jiménez +12500 - - .226/.293/.381 3 HR 11 RBI Andrew Benintendi +20000 - - .277/.336/.327 0 HR 6 RBI Tim Anderson +20000 - - .275/.315/.373 0 HR 4 RBI Andrew Vaughn +20000 - - .257/.362/.431 3 HR 20 RBI Yasmani Grandal +30000 - - .235/.330/.435 3 HR 9 RBI Mike Clevinger - +15000 - 2-2 4.60 ERA 8.0 K/9 Lucas Giolito - +8000 - 1-2 4.15 ERA 8.8 K/9 Lance Lynn - +10000 - 0-4 7.16 ERA 11.6 K/9 Michael Kopech - +25000 - 0-3 5.97 ERA 9.7 K/9 Dylan Cease - +1800 - 2-1 4.15 ERA 11.0 K/9

Load up on officially licensed White Sox gear at Fanatics!

White Sox's Top Players

Andrew Vaughn has produced a .793 OPS this season, batting .257/.362/.431 with 10 doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 20 RBI.

So far this season, Jake Burger is batting .231 with seven home runs, 11 runs, 14 RBI, and a 9.3% walk rate.

At the plate, Andrew Benintendi has been one of the team's more productive hitters, delivering a .277/.336/.327 slash line with five doubles, eight walks and six RBI.

Luis Robert has hit .216/.269/.405 with five home runs, 13 RBI, and a 5% walk rate so far this season. He has also notched one steal.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.