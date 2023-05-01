Trey Mancini and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (139 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals and MacKenzie Gore on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .261 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
  • Mancini has picked up a hit in 15 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this year (seven of 24), with two or more RBI four times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in seven games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • The Nationals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Gore (3-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
