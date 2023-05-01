Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Nationals - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with a triple in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the mound, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Marlins.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .254.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this year, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (46.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Gore (3-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 28th, 1.296 WHIP ranks 49th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.