The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 23 hits, batting .250 this season with 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 97th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Wisdom has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (28.0%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (32.0%, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate).

Wisdom has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (24.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 15 of 25 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (36.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (81.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (45.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

