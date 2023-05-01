On Monday, Nick Madrigal (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is batting .289 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.
  • Madrigal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 20 games this season.
  • In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 7
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.00), 49th in WHIP (1.296), and eighth in K/9 (11.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.