On Monday, Nick Madrigal (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Chicago Cubs play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .289 with two doubles, a triple and two walks.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 20 games this season.

In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

