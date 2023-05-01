Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Nationals on May 1, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Jeimer Candelario and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Smyly Stats
- The Cubs' Drew Smyly (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Smyly has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 33rd, .929 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 37th.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|7.2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 16
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 10
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Reds
|Apr. 3
|4.2
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 39 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .328/.367/.437 on the year.
- Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .295 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 27 hits with five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .297/.371/.604 slash line so far this year.
- Bellinger heads into this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Candelario Stats
- Candelario has six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits).
- He's slashed .239/.292/.404 so far this year.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
Keibert Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Ruiz Stats
- Keibert Ruiz has recorded 26 hits with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He has driven in nine runs.
- He has a slash line of .292/.364/.404 so far this season.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Pirates
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Mets
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
Bet on player props for Jeimer Candelario, Keibert Ruiz or other Nationals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.