MacKenzie Gore gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals in the first of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 37 total home runs.

Chicago ranks third in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the second-best batting average in the league (.276).

Chicago has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (146 total runs).

The Cubs rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .347.

The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.4 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.

Chicago's 3.50 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.200).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Drew Smyly (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Smyly is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Smyly will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins L 7-6 Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins L 4-3 Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Erasmo Ramírez 5/4/2023 Nationals - Away Caleb Kilian Patrick Corbin 5/5/2023 Marlins - Home Justin Steele Edward Cabrera 5/6/2023 Marlins - Home Drew Smyly Bryan Hoeing

