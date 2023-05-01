Cubs vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Drew Smyly is starting for the Chicago Cubs on Monday against Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.
The Cubs have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+115). An 8.5-run total has been set in this contest.
Cubs vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-140
|+115
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 7-6 in those games.
- Chicago has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 58.3%.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-13-1).
- The Cubs have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-8
|6-5
|7-8
|7-5
|8-10
|6-3
