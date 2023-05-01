Cubs vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (14-13) against the Washington Nationals (10-17) at Nationals Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 1.
The probable pitchers are Drew Smyly (2-1) for the Cubs and MacKenzie Gore (3-1) for the Nationals.
Cubs vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Cubs vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won two of its three games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 146.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 26
|Padres
|L 5-3
|Drew Smyly vs Michael Wacha
|April 27
|Padres
|W 5-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Seth Lugo
|April 28
|@ Marlins
|L 3-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Jesús Luzardo
|April 29
|@ Marlins
|L 7-6
|Caleb Kilian vs Edward Cabrera
|April 30
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Justin Steele vs Bryan Hoeing
|May 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Drew Smyly vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Trevor Williams
|May 3
|@ Nationals
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Erasmo Ramírez
|May 4
|@ Nationals
|-
|Caleb Kilian vs Patrick Corbin
|May 5
|Marlins
|-
|Justin Steele vs Edward Cabrera
|May 6
|Marlins
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bryan Hoeing
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.