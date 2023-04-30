Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Yasmani Grandal (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 19 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .241 with 10 extra-base hits.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.8%).
- In 24 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Grandal has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.