Yan Gomes -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .313 with a double, five home runs and a walk.
  • Gomes enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with two homers.
  • In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
  • In 23.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gomes has driven in a run in 10 games this season (58.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (41.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.54 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Hoeing (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
