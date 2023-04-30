Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Rays on April 30, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Randy Arozarena, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBI (25 total hits).
- He's slashed .245/.342/.402 on the year.
- Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Burger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Burger Stats
- Jake Burger has 14 hits with four doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .246/.343/.684 on the year.
Burger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Jake Burger or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Rasmussen Stats
- The Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- In five starts, Rasmussen has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
Rasmussen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Reds
|Apr. 19
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 14
|4.1
|8
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Athletics
|Apr. 9
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|0
|at Nationals
|Apr. 3
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mike Clevinger's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Arozarena Stats
- Arozarena has 35 hits with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .333/.400/.590 on the year.
- Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 30 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.
- He's slashing .319/.420/.585 on the year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Randy Arozarena, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.