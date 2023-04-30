Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to take down Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog White Sox have +150 odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -185 +150 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs 10 times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (10.5%) in those games.

Chicago has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog four times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 14 of its 28 games with a total.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-9 4-12 4-11 3-10 5-16 2-5

