Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (23-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-21) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (2-2) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have won in two, or 10.5%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned Chicago this season with a +170 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 3.8 runs per game (106 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 5.89 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule