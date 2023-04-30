On Sunday, Lenyn Sosa (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has a hit in six of 15 games played this year (40.0%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 15 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays are sending Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
