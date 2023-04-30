The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has four doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while batting .246.

In 50.0% of his games this season (10 of 20), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 35.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 10.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings