Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .289 with two home runs and six walks.
- Sheets has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.81 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
