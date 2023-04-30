After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .289 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Sheets has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.81 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 17 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.33, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.