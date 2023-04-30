The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (batting .147 in his past 10 games, with three walks and four RBI), take on starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Rays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .186 with three doubles and eight walks.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 15 of 28 games this season (53.6%), including three multi-hit games (10.7%).

In 28 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In four games this year (14.3%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.3%) he had more than one.

In six of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (43.8%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings