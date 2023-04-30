The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .187 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 13 of 20 games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Jimenez has driven in a run in seven games this season (35.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in seven games this season (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings