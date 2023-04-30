Edwin Ríos Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Edwin Rios, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Edwin Ríos Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Edwin Ríos? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Edwin Ríos At The Plate
- Rios has a home run and four walks while batting .059.
- Rios has gotten a hit once in 10 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Rios has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Edwin Ríos Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Marlins will send Hoeing (0-1) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.