Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Marlins on April 30, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Arraez and others when the Chicago Cubs visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Justin Steele Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Steele Stats
- Justin Steele (4-0) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.
- In five starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 27-year-old's 1.19 ERA ranks third, .890 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 36th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Steele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|5.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 14
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 8
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 1
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has put up 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 17 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .333/.374/.447 slash line on the year.
- Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a triple, a walk and six RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 26 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .295/.376/.580 so far this season.
- Bellinger takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .442/.525/.558 on the year.
- Arraez has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double and five walks.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 22
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 21 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.
- He has a .228/.317/.478 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
