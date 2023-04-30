When the Chicago Cubs (14-12) and Miami Marlins (15-13) face off at LoanDepot park on Sunday, April 30, Justin Steele will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Marlins will send Bryan Hoeing to the hill. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +140. An 8-run total is set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (4-0, 1.19 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (0-1, 9.82 ERA)

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Marlins have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won three of seven games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win NL Central +450 - 3rd

