Nico Hoerner and Luis Arraez will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Miami Marlins on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -150 +125 8 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.3% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 60%.

Chicago has played in 26 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-12-1).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-8 6-4 7-7 7-5 8-9 6-3

