Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .295 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.1% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.3 per game).
- Hoeing (0-1) pitches for the Marlins to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
