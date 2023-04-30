Cody Bellinger -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on April 30 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

Bryan Hoeing TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is hitting .295 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 23 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.1% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven in a run in 13 games this year (56.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 16 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (90.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings