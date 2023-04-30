Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Vaughn enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .250 with one homer.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 20 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 27 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games.
- In eight of 27 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.33 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
