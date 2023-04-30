The Chicago White Sox and Adam Haseley, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Haseley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adam Haseley At The Plate

Haseley is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

Haseley notched a hit in one of six games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Haseley has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings