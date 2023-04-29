On Saturday, Yasmani Grandal (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal leads Chicago with 19 hits, batting .253 this season with 10 extra-base hits.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.80 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Faucher (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.68 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .288 batting average against him.
