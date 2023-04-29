Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .241 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
- In 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%) Mancini has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this year, Mancini has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in six games this season (27.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
