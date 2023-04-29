Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Romy Gonzalez and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .156 with a triple.
- Gonzalez has a hit in five of 18 games played this year (27.8%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 18 games this season.
- Gonzalez has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays have a 2.80 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.6 per game).
- Faucher (0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.