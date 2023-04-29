On Saturday, Luis Robert (hitting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Calvin Faucher. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .215 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Robert has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (23.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 26), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had an RBI in seven games this season (26.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 11 times this year (42.3%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings