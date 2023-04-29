After hitting .094 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is hitting .125 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In six of 15 games this season, Sosa got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one game this season.

Sosa has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

