The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .259 with four doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%) Burger has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (21.1%).

He has gone deep in 36.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 19), and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), with two or more RBI four times (21.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings