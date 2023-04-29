Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.395 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Marlins.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .311 with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
