Eric Hosmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Hosmer has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Hosmer has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games.

In four games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings