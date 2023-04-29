Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eric Hosmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Hosmer has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Hosmer has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games.
- In four games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cabrera (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
