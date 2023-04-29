Eric Hosmer -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the mound, on April 29 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

  • Hosmer is hitting .242 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Hosmer has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.2% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Hosmer has picked up an RBI in 45.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games.
  • In four games this season (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 8
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Cabrera (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
