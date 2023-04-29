Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Marlins on April 29, 2023
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner and others when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 37 hits with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks. He has driven in 15 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashing .333/.373/.450 on the season.
- Hoerner has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a triple, a walk and four RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has recorded 25 hits with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 15 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .298/.375/.560 so far this year.
- Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Apr. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Apr. 20
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
