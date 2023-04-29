A couple of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Nico Hoerner, will be on display when the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Marlins Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: LoanDepot park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Marlins -130 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

  • The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cubs have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Chicago has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 6-3 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 12 of its 25 games with a total this season.
  • The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-8 6-3 7-6 7-5 8-8 6-3

