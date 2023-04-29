Before the final round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Carl Yuan is in 61st place at -2.

Carl Yuan Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Yuan has finished below par four times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Yuan has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Yuan has had an average finish of 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Yuan has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 44 -3 264 0 5 0 0 $170,385

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Yuan finished 61st on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Vidanta Vallarta measures 7,456 yards for this tournament, 161 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

The average course Yuan has played i the last year (7,294 yards) is 162 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,456).

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of the field.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Valero Texas Open was poor, putting him in the 10th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Yuan shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Yuan recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Yuan did not record a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Yuan did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open. The field average was 5.1.

In that most recent tournament, Yuan carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Yuan finished the Valero Texas Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Yuan finished without one.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +40000

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

