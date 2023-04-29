After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Adam Haseley and the Chicago White Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Calvin Faucher) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Adam Haseley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Haseley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adam Haseley At The Plate (2022)

  • Haseley hit .238 with three walks.
  • Haseley got a hit in five of 14 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
  • Including all 14 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Haseley drove in a run in two games last year out of 14, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He scored in four of his 14 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Haseley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
2 GP 6
.200 AVG .250
.333 OBP .333
.200 SLG .250
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
2/1 K/BB 5/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Faucher makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed two innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.68, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.