On Friday, Yasmani Grandal (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago in total hits (19) this season while batting .257 with 10 extra-base hits.

Grandal has had a hit in 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Grandal has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this season (22.7%), including one multi-run game.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings