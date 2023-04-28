After hitting .381 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .305.

Gomes is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Gomes has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 8.2% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (60.0%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings