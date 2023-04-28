After hitting .381 with a double, four home runs, a walk and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has a double, five home runs and a walk while hitting .305.
  • Gomes is batting .400 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Gomes has recorded a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 8.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine games this season (60.0%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this year (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Luzardo (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.62 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
