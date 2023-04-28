The Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) will look to Yandy Diaz when they visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-19) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, April 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the White Sox and Rays game but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (+125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 21 out of the 25 games, or 84%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 18-2 (90%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (11.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -150 or longer eight times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.